Kerala Govt Announces Scholarships For Top Malayalam Achievers

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday announced scholarships to Higher Secondary students who secure high marks in Malayalam, with an objective to promote the mother tongue among children.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the scholarship will be given to students who secured high scores in Malayalam in the Class 10 examination and have opted to study Malayalam as a second language at the Higher Secondary level.
Further details regarding eligibility criteria and application procedures will be issued through a circular by the Director of General Education, he said.
