 Kerala Govt Announces Scholarships For Top Malayalam Achievers
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Govt Announces Scholarships For Top Malayalam Achievers

Kerala Govt Announces Scholarships For Top Malayalam Achievers

The Government of Kerala has announced scholarships for Higher Secondary students who score high in Malayalam in Class 10 and choose it as their second language. Education Minister V Sivankutty said the move aims to promote the mother tongue, with detailed eligibility guidelines to be issued soon.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Govt Announces Scholarships For Top Malayalam Achievers | Image: Canva (Representative Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday announced scholarships to Higher Secondary students who secure high marks in Malayalam, with an objective to promote the mother tongue among children.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the scholarship will be given to students who secured high scores in Malayalam in the Class 10 examination and have opted to study Malayalam as a second language at the Higher Secondary level.

Further details regarding eligibility criteria and application procedures will be issued through a circular by the Director of General Education, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2025 Declared At samastha.in; Over 1.60 Lakh Students Eligible For Higher Studies
Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2025 Declared At samastha.in; Over 1.60 Lakh Students Eligible For Higher Studies
Chandra Grahan 2026: When & Where To Watch The Lunar Eclipse In India?
Chandra Grahan 2026: When & Where To Watch The Lunar Eclipse In India?
Natural Gas Jumps Over 5%, Prices Near ₹276 On MCX Amid Supply Fears And Hormuz Tensions
Natural Gas Jumps Over 5%, Prices Near ₹276 On MCX Amid Supply Fears And Hormuz Tensions
US–Iran–Israel War: Has Iran’s New Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Been Killed After Succeeding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?
US–Iran–Israel War: Has Iran’s New Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Been Killed After Succeeding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Follow us on