Kerala: Government To Merge Vocational Studies With Formal Education

Representative image

The Kerala government has opted to merge vocational studies with formal education, bringing about a shift in the state's education landscape. The move, aimed at aligning education with practical skills, will see the transformation of the Vocational Higher Secondary School (VHSS).

Early integration from Class 5

According to Mathrubhumi reports, under the proposed changes, the new curriculum will incorporate vocational studies starting from class 5. This strategic initiative is designed to empower students with practical skills, ensuring they are job-ready upon completing class 12. The state's commitment to keeping course content updated in tandem with evolving trends is evident in this move.

As part of the reform agenda, an expert committee has recommended the establishment of skill development centers throughout the state. This underscores a shift towards a more application-oriented approach to learning, providing students with real-world skills.

Read Also Kerala government plans to help students find jobs while they pursue higher studies

Transition for vocational teachers

While the reforms classify the posts of vocational teachers as vanishing, it is essential to note that this change will not impact permanently appointed teachers currently in service. The state is ensuring a smooth transition for educators, as reported by Mathrubhumi.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to introduce a new curriculum at the higher secondary level starting from 2026. As part of this overhaul, Vocational Higher Secondary Schools (VHSEs) will merge with the existing higher secondary system, marking a pivotal moment in the state's education evolution. Vocational teachers will be strategically transferred to skill development centers and other schools, ensuring a seamless integration process.