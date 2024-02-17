 Kerala Government Introduces 'Water-Bell' System In Schools To Combat Rising Temperatures
Kerala government introduces 'water-bell' system in schools to combat rising temperatures and ensure students stay hydrated during summers. Bell to ring twice daily, allowing students to take a five-minute water break. Initiative to be implemented statewide from February 20.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Image

Thiruvananthapuram: With temperatures soaring by the day in the state, the Kerala government is planning to implement 'water-bell' system at schools with an aim to ensure that students drink adequate water to keep the body hydrated during summers.

Under the new initiative, the bell would be rung twice at 10.30 am and 2.30 pm in all schools across the state to remind children to drink water. Students would get a break lasting for five minutes each to sip water.

According to General Education Department sources, climatic change is resulting in the unprecedented increase in temperatures in the state and so it is necessary to make sure children consume sufficient water during school hours.

Read Also
Kerala Includes Indian Constitution Preamble In School Textbooks
article-image

"Under these circumstances, the water bell system is being introduced in schools. It will be implemented in schools across the state from February 20," they said. This would help avoid dehydration and other subsequent health issues among children.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an alert indicating above normal maximum temperature in four districts-Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Alappuzha- on Saturday. The agency also advised people against exposing the body to direct sunlight due to the risk of sunstrokes.

