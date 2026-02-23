Kerala: Fire Destroys 3 Parked School Buses In Thiruvananthapuram; Foul Play Suspected | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: A major fire broke out at a school ground near here in the small hours of Monday, destroying three parked school buses, police said here.

The incident occurred at around 2.45 am at the ground of a Higher Secondary School at Thundathil under Kazhakkoottam police station limits.

Three school buses were completely gutted in the fire, while another bus was partially damaged, police said.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the area and brought the blaze under control after an operation that lasted about 30 minutes.

A tempo traveller was found close to the buses, raising suspicion of foul play, officials said.

However, it is not yet clear who drove the vehicle or how it reached the area where the buses were parked.

The school authorities and locals suspect that the fire may not have been accidental.

Police said they have begun an investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)