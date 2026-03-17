Kerala: Fire Breaks Out In Thiruvananthapuram Medical College ICU, No Injuries Reported | Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out in a portion of the multi-speciality block of the government medical college here on Tuesday, but no one was injured in the incident, hospital authorities said.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit in a ventilator in the surgical ICU, they added.

No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding that patients have been evacuated from the surgical ICU on the first floor of the building.

Family members of patients told the channels that there was a lot of smoke.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh reached the hospital and said that, according to information he received, the fire has been brought under control.

He also said that no one was injured in the incident and everyone was safe.

The mayor said all ventilators were also being inspected.

Fire force officials said that there was smoke, but the area has been ventilated.

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