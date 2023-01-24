Kerala film institute row: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil backs KR Narayanan students protesting caste bias

Fahadh Faasil |

Famous Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has backed the protesting students at the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts.

"I am with the students. Everyone has started to actively discuss (the problem) and a solution has started taking form. The director has resigned. Let it all settle and let the students be able to continue their studies,” stated Faasil, according to The News Minute, during a press conference for his new production Thangam.

Students at the institute, who recently called off the protest, were protesting against former Director Shankar Mohan over allegations of caste discrimination against him. Mohan eventually resigned from his position after completing three years in the post.

Renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, chairman of the institute, also came under flak from the students over his comments defending Mohan and being critical of women employees at the institute.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)