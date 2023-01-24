e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala film institute row: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil backs KR Narayanan students protesting caste bias

Kerala film institute row: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil backs KR Narayanan students protesting caste bias

Students at the institute, who recently called off the protest, were protesting against former Director Shankar Mohan over allegations of caste discrimination against him.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Fahadh Faasil |
Follow us on

Famous Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has backed the protesting students at the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts.

"I am with the students. Everyone has started to actively discuss (the problem) and a solution has started taking form. The director has resigned. Let it all settle and let the students be able to continue their studies,” stated Faasil, according to The News Minute, during a press conference for his new production Thangam.

Read Also
Kerala rains: 6 killed, educational institutes shut, red alert in 7 districts; all you need to know
article-image

Students at the institute, who recently called off the protest, were protesting against former Director Shankar Mohan over allegations of caste discrimination against him. Mohan eventually resigned from his position after completing three years in the post.

Renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, chairman of the institute, also came under flak from the students over his comments defending Mohan and being critical of women employees at the institute.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: L.S Raheja's Retake 2023 on January 27, 28; read details here

Mumbai: L.S Raheja's Retake 2023 on January 27, 28; read details here

Kerala film institute row: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil backs KR Narayanan students protesting...

Kerala film institute row: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil backs KR Narayanan students protesting...

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 PDF Download: Exam Details, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 PDF Download: Exam Details, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

IIM Lucknow professor Bharat Bhasker new director of IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Lucknow professor Bharat Bhasker new director of IIM Ahmedabad

UP Board Exam 2023: Caught cheating UPMSP exams? Students can face jail time for 12 months without a...

UP Board Exam 2023: Caught cheating UPMSP exams? Students can face jail time for 12 months without a...