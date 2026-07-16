Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 To Be Released Tomorrow At results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Check Details Here

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially verified that the Plus One Result 2026 would be released tomorrow, July 17, 2026, via the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Students must go to the official DHSE Kerala website and log in with their seat number and birthdate in order to view their marksheets.

The first-year Higher Secondary Examination results will be made available online, according to the Office of the Minister of Public Education. Those who are looking forward to their results can check and download their marksheets by logging in. Results are anticipated to be announced during the afternoon session, though an exact time has not yet been established.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: Site to check the result

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to results.hse.kerala.gov.in, the official HSE Kerala website.

Step 2: Select the Plus One Result URL.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and seat number to log in.

Step 4: The screen will show your personal marksheet.

Step 5: Save the marksheet after downloading it for further use.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: What's next?

Students can proceed with their Plus Two studies if they pass the first-year test. Those who don't succeed in a particular topic, however, don't have to worry about missing a school year. In March 2027, these candidates can retake the exam for the subject they failed, taking it with the next group of HSE first-year students, and continue with their Plus Two board exams at the same time.