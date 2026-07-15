Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Today At results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Here's How To Check

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to declare the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) result 2026 today, July 15. Once announced, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth.

The Plus One results were initially expected to be announced on June 10. However, the declaration was delayed after the board rescheduled examinations for students in the Gulf region, as per media reports. The postponement also allowed the authorities to complete the evaluation of answer scripts from the rescheduled examinations before publishing the results.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: Official websites to check Kerala Plus One result 2026

Students can access their results through the following official websites:

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: How to check Kerala Plus One result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready. In case of heavy traffic immediately after the result announcement, the websites may experience temporary delays.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: Minimum passing marks

To qualify for promotion to Plus Two (Class 12), students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. Candidates who fail to meet the minimum qualifying criteria in one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for the Save A Year (SAY)/Improvement examinations, which will be conducted by the DHSE after the declaration of results.