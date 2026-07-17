Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Declared At results.hse.kerala.gov.in; What's Next For Candidates?

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has officially announced the Class 11th results for today, July 17, 2026. Candidates can download their provisional marksheets by logging into the official portal at results.kite.kerala.gov.in using their registration information. In addition to the official portal, DigiLocker, the PRD Live app, and the Saphalam KITE mobile app can all be used to view the results.

From March 5 to March 27, 2026, the Kerala Plus One exams were held at several locations throughout the state. The board reports that 411,025 students enrolled for the first-year Higher Secondary test and 341,222 students filed for the first-year improvement exam.

Direct link to check HSE First Year March Examinations 2026

Direct link to check VHSE NSQF First Year March Examinations 2026

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the results from the official portal by following these steps.

Step 1: Go to results.hse.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the "DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: To log in, enter your birthdate and registration number.

Step 4: The screen will display your first-year marksheet.

Step 5: Download and review your grades by subject.

Direct link to check HSE First Year March Examinations 2026

Direct link to check VHSE NSQF First Year March Examinations 2026

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: Steps to Check Kerala Plus One Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type KERALA11 followed by a space and your registration number (Example: KERALA11 1234567).

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 4: The Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will be sent to the same mobile number shortly via SMS.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: Reevaluation and scrutiny details

Students who are dissatisfied with their grades can submit the necessary application form and the needed fee to their respective school principals in order to request revaluation or scrutiny.

Additionally, students can request a copy of their response sheets. The board will provide schools with more information on the application procedure.