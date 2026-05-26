Kerala Class 4 & 7 Scholarship Exam Result 2026 Declared At bpekerala.in: Check Direct Link, Cutoff & Scorecard Details Here | https://bpekerala.in/lss_uss_2025/

Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: The results of the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) exams for the academic year 2025–2026 have been formally released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (Board of Public Examinations).



Students in Kerala's government and aided schools in Classes 4 and 7 can now view their preliminary scorecards online. The results can be accessed via the official website, bpekerala.in.



Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: Important Dates and Time



Registration Deadline: January 15, 2026



Final Candidate List Submission: January 17, 2026



Registration Number Allotment: January 29, 2026



Hall Ticket Download Begins: February 7, 2026



Examination Date: February 26, 2026



Result Declaration: May 25, 2026



Exam Timings



Paper 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM



Paper 2: 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM



Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: Steps to check the result



To view and download your result from bpekerala.in, follow these steps:



The story goes on below the advertisement.



Step 1: Go to bpekerala.in, the official website.



Step 2: Click the highlighted or blinking link on the homepage that says "Kerala LSS USS Result 2026."



Step 3: Type in your login information:



Number of Registration

Date of Birth (or the school-provided password)

Captcha Code for Security

Step 4: Press the "View Result" or "Submit" button.



Step 5: The screen will display your provisional marksheet.



Step 6: Download the PDF file, then print it out for your records.



Kerala LSS USS Result 2026 Direct Link



Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: Cutoff



The LSS and USS examination minimum qualifying scores for 2026 have been made public. Students will be deemed successful and eligible under the corresponding examination criteria if they receive 48 out of 80 (60%) in the LSS exam and 70 out of 100 (70%) in the USS exam. Candidates will be eligible for their respective exams if they meet or surpass these cut-off scores.



Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: More about the USS and LSS Scholarships



State-level talent hunt exams include the USS (Class 7) and LSS (Class 4). They are intended to recognize and honor academically exceptional students enrolled in General Education Department-run government and assisted schools.



As part of the CM KIDS Scholarship Scheme, qualified applicants receive financial aid from the General Education Department to support their pursuit of higher education.