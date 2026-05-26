Kerala Class 4 & 7 Scholarship Exam Result 2026 Declared At bpekerala.in:  Check Direct Link, Cutoff & Scorecard Details Here

Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: The results of the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) exams for the academic year 2025–2026 have been formally released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (Board of Public Examinations).
Students in Kerala's government and aided schools in Classes 4 and 7 can now view their preliminary scorecards online. The results can be accessed via the official website, bpekerala.in.
Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: Important Dates and Time
Registration Deadline: January 15, 2026
Final Candidate List Submission: January 17, 2026
Registration Number Allotment: January 29, 2026
Hall Ticket Download Begins: February 7, 2026
Examination Date: February 26, 2026
Result Declaration: May 25, 2026
Exam Timings
Paper 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Paper 2: 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: Steps to check the result
To view and download your result from bpekerala.in, follow these steps:
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Step 1: Go to bpekerala.in, the official website.
Step 2: Click the highlighted or blinking link on the homepage that says "Kerala LSS USS Result 2026."
Step 3: Type in your login information:
Number of Registration
Date of Birth (or the school-provided password)
Captcha Code for Security
Step 4: Press the "View Result" or "Submit" button.
Step 5: The screen will display your provisional marksheet.
Step 6: Download the PDF file, then print it out for your records.
Kerala LSS USS Result 2026 Direct Link
Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: Cutoff
The LSS and USS examination minimum qualifying scores for 2026 have been made public. Students will be deemed successful and eligible under the corresponding examination criteria if they receive 48 out of 80 (60%) in the LSS exam and 70 out of 100 (70%) in the USS exam. Candidates will be eligible for their respective exams if they meet or surpass these cut-off scores.
Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: More about the USS and LSS Scholarships
State-level talent hunt exams include the USS (Class 7) and LSS (Class 4). They are intended to recognize and honor academically exceptional students enrolled in General Education Department-run government and assisted schools.
As part of the CM KIDS Scholarship Scheme, qualified applicants receive financial aid from the General Education Department to support their pursuit of higher education.
Kerala Class 4 & 7 Scholarship Exam Result 2026 Declared At bpekerala.in: Check Direct Link, Cutoff & Scorecard Details Here
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala LSS USS Result 2026 at bpekerala.in. Students of Classes 4 and 7 can now check their scorecards, cutoff marks and scholarship eligibility online.
Kerala Class 4 and 7 Scholarship Exam Results 2026: The results of the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) exams for the academic year 2025–2026 have been formally released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (Board of Public Examinations).