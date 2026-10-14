 Kerala Approves Bilingual LLB Entrance Exams In Malayalam And English From Next Academic Year Following Students’ Demand
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Kerala Approves Bilingual LLB Entrance Exams In Malayalam And English From Next Academic Year Following Students’ Demand

Kerala has approved bilingual LLB entrance examinations in Malayalam and English from the next academic year. The move follows students' demands and a representation by Malayalam Aikya Vedi. Legal experts and software systems may help ensure accurate translations and exam confidentiality.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
Kerala Approves Bilingual LLB Entrance Exams In Malayalam And English From Next Academic Year Following Students’ Demand
Kerala Approves Bilingual LLB Entrance Exams In Malayalam And English From Next Academic Year Following Students’ Demand |

Thiruvananthapuram: Students aspiring to pursue law in Keralam will be able to take LLB entrance examinations in Malayalam from the next academic year, with the state government approving a bilingual format in Malayalam and English.

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The decision followed a directive from Higher Education Minister Roji M John, based on students' demands and the state's mother tongue policy, according to an official statement.

The move came after Malayalam Aikya Vedi, a state-based organisation, submitted a representation seeking the availability of question papers in Malayalam, it said.

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To ensure accuracy in translation and maintain the confidentiality of the examination, the government has considered setting up a panel of legal experts and using modern software systems to address technical challenges.

The prospectus will specify that the English version of a question will be treated as final in case of any discrepancy or ambiguity in the Malayalam translation, the statement said.

The initiative is expected to benefit Malayalam-speaking students seeking admission to law courses.

The minister said the bilingual format would make the examination more student-friendly without compromising its quality. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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