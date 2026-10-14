Kerala Approves Bilingual LLB Entrance Exams In Malayalam And English From Next Academic Year Following Students’ Demand |

Thiruvananthapuram: Students aspiring to pursue law in Keralam will be able to take LLB entrance examinations in Malayalam from the next academic year, with the state government approving a bilingual format in Malayalam and English.

The decision followed a directive from Higher Education Minister Roji M John, based on students' demands and the state's mother tongue policy, according to an official statement.

The move came after Malayalam Aikya Vedi, a state-based organisation, submitted a representation seeking the availability of question papers in Malayalam, it said.

To ensure accuracy in translation and maintain the confidentiality of the examination, the government has considered setting up a panel of legal experts and using modern software systems to address technical challenges.

The prospectus will specify that the English version of a question will be treated as final in case of any discrepancy or ambiguity in the Malayalam translation, the statement said.

The initiative is expected to benefit Malayalam-speaking students seeking admission to law courses.

The minister said the bilingual format would make the examination more student-friendly without compromising its quality.

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