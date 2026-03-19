Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Registration For Balvatika, Class 1 Begins Tomorrow At 10 AM; Check Dates, Eligibility, Apply Till April 2

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: For the academic year 2026–2027, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released comprehensive guidelines for new admissions. Tomorrow, March 20, 2026, at 10:00 AM, the registration process for Balvatika-1 to 3 and Class 1, if appropriate, will begin through the internet portal. This is an extension of the procedure used in prior years.

The online registration deadline is April 2, 2026. According to the "Admission Schedule 2026-27" and contingent on seat availability, admissions for Class II and subsequent classes will only take place offline. Both Hindi and English versions of these instructions have been released.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Important details

Registration Start Date: March 20, 2026 (from 10:00 AM)

Classes Covered (Online Registration): Balvatika-1 to 3 and Class 1

Last Date for Online Registration: April 2, 2026

Mode of Admission (Class II onwards): Offline (subject to seat availability)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Provisional Lists & Admissions (Class 1 & Balvatika)

1st Provisional List:

April 8, 2026 (Balvatika)

April 9, 2026 (Class 1)

2nd Provisional List (if seats vacant): April 16, 2026

3rd Provisional List (if seats vacant): April 21, 2026

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Age for Class 1: 6 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-1: 3 to 4 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-2: 4 to 5 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-3: 5 to 6 years as of March 31, 2026

Admission Rules: As per KVS Admission Guidelines 2026–27, including reservation policy

Note: Students from Balvatika-3 will be directly admitted to Class 1 in KVs where it is operational.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Steps to apply

Step 1: To begin the procedure, go to the official KV Admission website and select "New Registration."

Step 2: To move on to the registration form, carefully read the instructions and accept the Declaration.

Step 3: Next, enter your basic information, including the child's name, birthdate, parents' details, email address, and mobile number.

Step 4: Next, use the OTP to confirm your cellphone number and preserve the login information that appears on the screen.

Step 5: After registering, you may access the application form by logging in with your credentials.

Step 6: Carefully complete all academic and personal information, making sure that no field is left empty.

Step 7: Depending on your region and preferences, choose up to three Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Step 8: After that, you can upload your necessary papers in the designated format, including a photo and birth certificate.

Direct link to apply

KVS Admission 2026–27: Other classes Important Dates

Offline Registration (Special Cases - RTE/Reserved Categories)

Notification Release: April 21, 2026

Registration: April 22 to April 26, 2026

Display of List & Admissions: April 27 to April 30, 2026

Class 2 and Above (Offline Admissions)

Registration (Offline): April 2 to April 8, 2026

Declaration of List: April 13, 2026

Admission Process: April 15 to April 20, 2026

Final Admission Deadlines

Last Date for Admission (Except Class 11): June 30, 2026

Extended Last Date (With Special Permission): July 31, 2026

Class 11 Admissions

Registration (KV Students): Within 10 days after Class 10 results

Admission List & Admissions: Within 20 days after Class 10 results

Non-KV Students Admission: After KV student admissions (subject to vacancy)

Last Date for Class 11 Admission: Within 30 days of CBSE Class 10 result declaration