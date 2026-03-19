Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27 For Balvatika, Class 1 Begins Today, March 20 At 10 AM; Apply Till April 2

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: For the academic year 2026–2027, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to start the online registration procedure. Applications for Balvatika and Class I will open today, March 20, 2026, according to the schedule. Today, March 20, 2026, at 10:00 AM, the Balvatika-1 to 3 and Class 1 online registration procedure will begin.

The online registration deadline is April 2, 2026. The "Admission Schedule 2026-27" specifies that, subject to seat availability, admissions for Class II and subsequent classes will only be done offline. Both Hindi and English versions of these instructions are accessible.

Direct link to check admission schedule

Direct link to apply

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Important details

Registration Start Date: March 20, 2026 (from 10:00 AM)

Classes Covered (Online Registration): Balvatika-1 to 3 and Class 1

Last Date for Online Registration: April 2, 2026

Mode of Admission (Class II onwards): Offline (subject to seat availability)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Provisional Lists & Admissions (Class 1 & Balvatika)

1st Provisional List:

April 8, 2026 (Balvatika)

April 9, 2026 (Class 1)

2nd Provisional List (if seats vacant): April 16, 2026

3rd Provisional List (if seats vacant): April 21, 2026

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Age for Class 1: 6 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-1: 3 to 4 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-2: 4 to 5 years as of March 31, 2026

Age for Balvatika-3: 5 to 6 years as of March 31, 2026

Admission Rules: As per KVS Admission Guidelines 2026–27, including reservation policy

Note: Students from Balvatika-3 will be directly admitted to Class 1 in KVs where it is operational.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the KVS admissions website. The specific portal for Balvatika is balvatika.kvs.gov.in, while the URL for Class I is kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Step 2: Select "New Registration" and input the child's and parents' basic information, such as a working email address and mobile number.

Step 3: A unique registration number will be generated upon submission.

Step 4: Use the credentials you were given to log in.

Step 5: Carefully complete the personal and academic information. You will be able to prioritise your choice of up to three Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the necessary files.

Step 7: Verify that all the information is correct by previewing the whole application. After you're satisfied, select "Final Submit."

Step 8: Printing the application and the confirmation page for future reference is highly recommended.

Direct link for admission gudiance

Direct link to apply

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Required documents

Keep all documents ready in both digital and physical formats to avoid delays.

Ensure files are in the required format (JPEG/PDF) and within the size limit (usually up to 256 KB).

Recent passport-size photograph of the child (JPEG, max 256 KB)

Birth certificate issued by a competent authority

Proof of residence (Aadhaar card, electricity bill, etc.)

Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL), if applicable

Parents’ transfer details and service certificate (for priority category applicants)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026–27: Selection process

Lottery System

For admission to Class I, KVS does not hold interviews or written entrance exams. A computerised lottery system and a priority category framework are used to assign seats.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the reservation policy allots 25% of seats to economically disadvantaged groups. Reservations for the SC (15%), ST (7.5%), and OBC (27%) categories are also in existence. Children of transferable central government officials, members of the armed forces, and veterans are given preference.