Keen Institutes can initiate setting up a cooperative university, says Amit Shah

Given the need to establish a cooperative university, the government has decided to consider any institution keen to initiate a cooperative university, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Shah, in his written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, said setting up of a cooperative university is required to firmly deepen the foundations of the cooperative movement in the country.

"If any institution interested in the cooperative sector comes forward to take lead for the creation of such a university, the same may be considered," Shah said.

The minister further said the government has received requests to establish cooperative universities, including converting Pune-based Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) into a cooperative university. He also said the government has not taken any view in this regard.

