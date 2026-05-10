KEAM Result 2026 Expected To Be Out Today At cee.kerala.gov.in; Scorecard Download Details Here

KEAM Result 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to release the KEAM Result 2026 today, May 10, 2026, on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance exam will be able to check their normalised scores and download scorecards through the candidate login portal.

The result is expected to be released in the afternoon hours, although the exact timing has not been officially confirmed by CEE Kerala.

KEAM 2026 Result – Key Highlights

Exam Name: KEAM 2026

Conducting Authority: CEE Kerala

Result Status: Expected Today

Expected Result Date: May 10, 2026

Official Website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Login Credentials: Application Number and Password

Rank List Release: On or before June 20, 2026

Counselling Process: Centralised Allotment Process (CAP)

KEAM Result 2026: How to Check KEAM Result 2026

Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Open the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal

Enter your application number and password

Fill in the security code displayed on the screen

Click on the scorecard/result link

Download the KEAM scorecard PDF

Take a printout for future use

KEAM Result 2026: Details Mentioned on KEAM Scorecard 2026

Candidate’s name

Application number

Subject-wise scores

Total normalised marks

Qualifying status

Category details

KEAM Result 2026: Rank List and Plus Two Marks

The engineering rank list will be released on or before June 20, 2026

Rank list will be prepared with 50:50 weightage of KEAM score and Class 12 marks

Candidates must submit their Plus Two marks online

Failure to submit Class 12 marks will lead to exclusion from the rank list