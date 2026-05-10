KEAM Result 2026 Expected To Be Out Today At cee.kerala.gov.in; Scorecard Download Details Here

KEAM Result 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to release the KEAM Result 2026 today, May 10, 2026, on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance exam will be able to check their normalised scores and download scorecards through the candidate login portal.
The result is expected to be released in the afternoon hours, although the exact timing has not been officially confirmed by CEE Kerala.
KEAM 2026 Result – Key Highlights
Exam Name: KEAM 2026
Conducting Authority: CEE Kerala
Result Status: Expected Today
Expected Result Date: May 10, 2026
Official Website: cee.kerala.gov.in
Login Credentials: Application Number and Password
Rank List Release: On or before June 20, 2026
Counselling Process: Centralised Allotment Process (CAP)
KEAM Result 2026: How to Check KEAM Result 2026
Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
Open the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal
Enter your application number and password
Fill in the security code displayed on the screen
Click on the scorecard/result link
Download the KEAM scorecard PDF
Take a printout for future use
KEAM Result 2026: Details Mentioned on KEAM Scorecard 2026
Candidate’s name
Application number
Subject-wise scores
Total normalised marks
Qualifying status
Category details
KEAM Result 2026: Rank List and Plus Two Marks
The engineering rank list will be released on or before June 20, 2026
Rank list will be prepared with 50:50 weightage of KEAM score and Class 12 marks
Candidates must submit their Plus Two marks online
Failure to submit Class 12 marks will lead to exclusion from the rank list