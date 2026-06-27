KEAM Rank List 2026 Released At cee.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

KEAM Rank List 2026: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) rank list 2026 for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and other disciplines has been made public by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. The official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, allows candidates who took the entrance exam to view and download the course-wise KEAM rank lists.

According to the KEAM ranklist 2026 report, there are 79,717 candidates in the engineering rank list and 26,943 in the pharmacy rank list.

The KEAM 2026 entrance examination had a total of 1,48,146 candidates registered. Of them, 39,737 applicants registered for the medicine stream and 1,08,409 for the engineering stream. The KEAM exam was previously administered from April 17 to 20, and the results were announced on May 12, 2026.

Direct link to check the result

KEAM Rank List 2026: Steps to check result

The KEAM rank list can be downloaded by candidates by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the CEE Kerala website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "KEAM 2026 - Candidate Portal" link.

Step 3: Choose the "Rank" option located on the left.

Step 4: Select the rank list PDF for the relevant stream or course.

Step 5: Save a hardcopy of the rank list for later use after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

KEAM Rank List 2026: Topper List

Engineering Stream

Rank 1: Roshan Raju

Rank 2: Dhyan Tej

Pharmacy Stream

Rank 1: Vinayak Narayanan

Rank 2: Jesse Justin

The admission counselling process will be open to candidates whose names are on the KEAM 2026 rank list. Based on the candidates' selections, the seat allocation procedure will soon start.