KEAM Rank List 2026 Likely To Be Released Today At cee.kerala.gov.in; Here's How You Can Access the Rank List



KEAM Rank List 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, is likely to release the KEAM Rank List 2026 today, June 27, at around 1 PM on its official website as per the various media reports. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2026 entrance examination will be able to download their rank cards by logging in with their application number and password.

The KEAM Rank List 2026 will be the basis for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses offered by participating colleges in Kerala. Candidates whose names appear in the rank list will be eligible to participate in the KEAM 2026 counselling and seat allotment process. The rank list is prepared by considering candidates' entrance examination scores along with the prescribed weightage of qualifying Class 12 examination marks.

KEAM Rank List 2026: How to Check the Rank List 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their KEAM 2026 rank card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'KEAM 2026 Rank List' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your KEAM Rank Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the rank card for future reference.

KEAM Rank List 2026: Details Mentioned on KEAM Rank Card 2026

The KEAM Rank Card 2026 is expected to contain the following information:

Candidate's name and Application number

Roll number and KEAM 2026 rank

Category and Gender

Class 12 marks

Weightage details

Engineering entrance examination score

Qualifying status

State merit list position

Counselling and admission eligibility

KEAM Rank List 2026: What Happens After the Rank List?

After the release of the rank list, CEE Kerala will announce the KEAM 2026 counselling schedule. Eligible candidates will have to register for counselling, fill in their preferred college and course choices, and participate in the seat allotment process based on their rank, category, reservation criteria, and seat availability.

Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password ready so they can access their rank cards as soon as the KEAM Rank List 2026 is published. Since the release is expected today at 1 PM, applicants should regularly monitor the official CEE Kerala website for the latest updates.