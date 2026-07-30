KEAM Engineering Rank List 2026 Out Now At cee.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

KEAM Engineering Rank List 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has published the KEAM Engineering Rank List 2026 for admission to undergraduate engineering courses for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination can now access and download their rank cards through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The release of the rank list is a crucial step in the admission process for BTech and BE programmes offered by government, aided, autonomous, and private engineering colleges across the state. Candidates included in the rank list will be eligible to participate in the upcoming KEAM counselling process.

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KEAM Engineering Rank List 2026: Rank list prepared after normalisation

According to CEE Kerala, the Engineering Rank List has been prepared in accordance with the prescribed admission criteria after normalising the marks obtained in the qualifying examination. Only candidates who submitted all the required documents within the notified deadline have been considered for the ranking.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned in their rank cards after downloading them. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations through the procedure outlined in the official notification and on the CEE Kerala website.

KEAM Engineering Rank List 2026: How to download rank card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their rank cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Your KEAM Engineering Rank Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and keep a copy for future counselling and admission procedures.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CEE Kerala website for updates on the counselling schedule, seat allotment, and other admission-related announcements.