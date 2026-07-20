KEAM 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared For BTech At cee.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

KEAM 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has declared the KEAM 2026 second phase seat allotment results for Engineering (BTech) and the first phase allotment for Architecture courses. Candidates who participated in the centralised admission process can now check their allotment status by logging in to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to check the result

KEAM 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Important dates

Round 2 Engineering allotment result: July 20, 2026

First Architecture allotment result: July 20, 2026

Online fee payment begins: July 20, 2026

Last date to pay fee: July 24, 2026, till 3:00 PM

Last date to report to allotted college: July 24, 2026, before 4:00 PM

Candidates have also been advised to contact their allotted colleges to confirm the reporting date and time for completing admission formalities.

KEAM 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official CEE Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: View the Round 2 Engineering Seat Allotment result.

Step 5: Download and print the Allotment Memo and Data Sheet for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

KEAM 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Details mentioned on allotment result

The allotment details, including the candidate's name, roll number, allotted course, allotted college, category of allotment, and fee details, have been made available through each candidate's login. Along with the allotment result, candidates can also download their Allotment Memo and Data Sheet, both of which are required during the admission process.

KEAM 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Fee payment details

Candidates receiving a fresh allotment in Engineering must pay the fee mentioned in the Allotment Memo through the online payment facility available on the CEE portal between July 20 and July 24, 2026 (up to 3 PM).

Similarly, candidates allotted Architecture seats are required to pay the prescribed fee within the same period.

Those who have received an upgraded engineering allotment compared to the first phase must pay the balance fee, wherever applicable.

Apart from the amount payable to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, candidates will also have to pay the fees applicable at the allotted college at the time of admission.

CEE has warned that candidates who fail to pay the required fee or do not report to the allotted college before the deadline will lose their allotted seat.

KEAM 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Documents to carry for admission

Candidates must carry the following documents while reporting to the allotted college:

Printed copy of the Allotment Memo

Printed copy of the Data Sheet

Documents specified under Clause 11.7.1 of the KEAM 2026 Prospectus, wherever applicable

Any other documents required by the allotted institution

The CEE has advised candidates to preserve a copy of the Allotment Memo, as it will not be available for download at a later stage.

KEAM 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Candidates advised to monitor official website

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has asked candidates to regularly visit the official website for further admission-related updates, notifications, and subsequent counselling announcements.

For any assistance, candidates may contact the CEE Kerala helpline at 0471-2332120 or 0471-2338487.