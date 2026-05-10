KEAM 2026 Results Announced At cee.kerala.gov.in/keam2026/; Here's How To Access Results

KEAM 2026 Result:The KEAM 2026 exam results has been annoinced by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). Candidates need to enter their application number and password in order to view their KEAM scores at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Direct Link To Check Results

KEAM 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

In order to view the KEAM results, candidates must:

Step 1: Go to cee.kerala.gov.in, the official KEAM 2026 website.

Step 2: Candidates must click on the candidate portal link on the home page.

Step 3: Now, enter the password and KEAM application number.

Step 4: Candidates can view their KEAM scores under the login.

Step 5: Download the result and save a copy

KEAM 2026 Result: Details mentioned on scorecard

Subject-specific grades and total normaliswd scores out of 300 are included in the KEAM scorecard. After downloading, candidates should confirm all information. Discrepancies must be reported right away to the CEE Kerala authorities.

KEAM 2026 Result:Passing criteria

A candidate must achieve a minimum normalised score of 10 in the Engineering Entrance Examination in order to qualify for the KEAM Engineering Entrance Examination and, consequently, be included in the Engineering rank list. Candidates will not be included in the rank list if they do not receive the minimum required score. There is no minimum score requirement for SC/ST candidates. Candidates will be eliminated, though, if they are unable to respond to at least one question.