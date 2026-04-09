KEAM 2026 Exam Dates Announced At cee.kerala.gov.in; Engineering From April 17, Pharmacy From April 18

KEAM 2026 Exam Dates: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has announced the timetable for the KEAM 2026 entrance examination for admission into Engineering and Pharmacy programs for the year 2026-27. The tests will be conducted through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format in selected centers.

According to the official notice, the Engineering entrance test will take place from April 17 to April 22, 2026, whereas the Pharmacy test will take place from April 18 to April 20, 2026. Candidates are required to report to their exam centres at least two hours before the commencement of the test.

Alongside the schedule, the KEAM 2026 admit card was released on April 8. Hall tickets are available for downloading by the registered candidates at the official website of cee.kerala.gov.in using the application number and password.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to check the download admit card

KEAM 2026 Exam Dates: Important Dates & Timing

Dates of Engineering Exam: 17th - 22nd April 2026

Timing of Engineering Exam: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Dates of Pharmacy Exam: 18th - 20th April 2026

Timing of Pharmacy Exam (Session I): 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Reporting Time: 2 Hours prior to the Exam

Candidates opting for both branches are requested to make sure about their scheduled timings through the admit card.

KEAM 2026 Exam Dates: Admit Card Details

KEAM Admit Card is exclusively available in online format and will not be delivered through the postal service or any other offline channel. Aspirants who have successfully registered prior to the stipulated date may obtain it from the aspirant portal.

KEAM 2026 Exam Dates: Step to download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the aspirant portal page on the home page

Step 3: Input your application number and password

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Make two to three copies of the admit card for examination day

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to check the download admit card

Aspirants should bring a hard copy of the admit card to the exam center, failing which, they would not be allowed to enter.

More information can be obtained via the official website or by contacting the helpdesk at 0471-2332120.