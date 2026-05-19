KEAM 2026 Document Correction Window Opens At cee.kerala.gov.in; Candidates Must Fix Defects By May 25

KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala has published a list of candidates whose reservation-related documents are defective. A correction facility has been activated on the official website, allowing affected candidates to correct mistakes and upload valid documents.

Candidates must complete the correction process on the KEAM 2026 candidate portal by May 25, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Direct Link To Check Defective List

KEAM 2026: Document Correction Deadline

Candidates whose reservation documents have defects can log in to the official KEAM portal and check the details under the Memo Details section.

KEAM 2026: Important Dates

Document defect correction window opens: May 19, 2026

Last date to rectify document defects: May 25, 2026 (up to 6 PM)

Plus Two marks entry begins: To be announced

KEAM 2026 rank list release: To be announced

KEAM 2026 counselling (CAP): To be announced

KEAM 2026: How to Correct Defective Documents in KEAM 2026

Follow these steps to rectify errors in reservation-related documents:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala .

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal link.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Open the Memo Details section on your profile page.

Step 5: Check the defects mentioned in the documents.

Step 6: Upload the corrected documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Submit and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

KEAM 2026: What Happens If Defects Are Not Corrected?

CEE Kerala has clearly stated that candidates who fail to rectify defects in their reservation and nativity documents within the prescribed deadline will lose the benefits of:

Communal reservation

Special reservation categories

Nativity-based eligibility, if applicable

No additional time will be granted for corrections.