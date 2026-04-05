KEAM 2026: Centre Change Window Opens For Gulf Candidates Amid Middle East Crisis; Admit Card Delayed To April 8

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: Kerala's Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has issued an official notification allowing candidates to change their KEAM 2026 Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam centers, particularly those affected by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The decision comes after several candidates who chose the UAE (Sharjah) for their exam reported significant diffiiculties. Along with this update, the notification also states that the KEAM 2026 admit card will now be available on April 8, 2026, as the center change process is currently in progress until April 7, 2026 ( 1:00 PM)

Direct Link To Change Exam Center

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Centre change window: April 4 to April 7, 2026 (till 1:00 PM)

Admit card release date: April 8, 2026

CEE has clearly stated in the notification that the last date for center change will not be extended under any circumstances.

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: Center Change Details

According to the official notice released by CEE, candidates are facing challenges traveling to their previously selected centers in the Middle East. To support students, additional exam centers have been arranged in:

UAE (Sharjah)

Kuwait

Bahrain

Candidates have been given a one-time opportunity to modify their exam center, as a facility has been made available on the KEAM 2026 portal for applicants to change their Engineering and Pharmacy entrance examination centers in Gulf countries.

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: Who Can Change Their Exam Centre

The notification outlines the following eligible categories:

Option for Kerala Centers: Candidates who initially selected the UAE can switch to any center in Kerala if they are currently in Kerala and facing travel difficulties to the Middle East.

Option for Gulf Centers: Candidates residing in Gulf countries who initially selected Kerala can opt for a Gulf-based center if they face travel difficulties to Kerala.

Switch to Kuwait: Candidates who chose the UAE as their center can now change to Kuwait.

Switch to Bahrain: Candidates who chose the UAE as their center can also select Bahrain as their new examination center.

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Change KEAM 2026 Exam Centre

Candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “KEAM 2026 – Application."

Step 3: Log in using application number and password

Step 4: Select the “Change Centre” option in the menu item

Step 5: Choose the preferred exam centre and submit

Candidates are advised to make the changes carefully within the deadline.

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: Application Fee and Helpline

If there is an additional fee for changing the exam center, candidates can pay it online until April 7, 2026, 1:00 PM (IST).

For any assistance, candidates can contact the helpline number at 0471-2332120.

Candidates are advised to complete the process on time and regularly monitor updates to avoid any inconvenience.