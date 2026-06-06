KEAM 2026 Candidates Can Submit Plus Two Marks Until Tomorrow; Check Details Here

KEAM 2026 Engineering: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will close the online submission process for Plus Two marks required for the preparation of the KEAM 2026 Engineering Rank List on June 7, 2026, at 6 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering Entrance Examination 2026 can submit their qualifying examination marks through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the official notification, candidates must submit marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in the second year of the Plus Two or equivalent examination. For candidates who have not studied Chemistry, marks obtained in Computer Science, Biotechnology, or Biology will be considered instead.

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Applicants can log in to the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal using their application number and password. The marks submission process can be completed through the “Mark Submission for Engg” section on the portal.

CEE Kerala has stated that candidates who fail to submit their marks within the prescribed deadline will not be included in the KEAM 2026 Engineering Rank List. Eligible candidates are therefore advised to complete the process before the last date.

According to the notice, marks data received directly from examination boards will automatically appear on the portal after candidates enter details such as the board of examination, year of passing, and registration number. Candidates must carefully verify the displayed marks with their original mark sheets before confirming the details by clicking the “Submit Mark Data” button.

In case of discrepancies, candidates can use the “Change” option to manually edit and enter the correct details. Candidates whose board data is unavailable on the portal must also enter their marks manually.

Those entering or editing marks manually must upload scanned copies of their Plus Two mark sheets in PDF format. CEE has instructed applicants to ensure that the uploaded documents are complete, clear, and readable.

After successfully submitting the marks, candidates can download the “Mark Submission Confirmation Report” for future reference. However, candidates manually entering or editing marks can access the confirmation report only after uploading the required mark sheets.

CEE further clarified that candidates are not required to send the confirmation page or uploaded documents physically to the office. The submitted academic details and marks will be verified with original documents during the admission process by the respective authorities.

Only candidates who appeared for the KEAM 2026 Engineering Entrance Examination conducted from April 17 to April 22, 2026, and qualified according to the prospectus guidelines are eligible to participate in the engineering rank preparation process.

KEAM 2026 Engineering: Steps to Submit Plus Two Marks

Step 1: Visit the official CEE Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the “Plus Two Marks Submission” link.

Step 5: Enter the marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Step 6: Verify all the details carefully.

Step 7: Submit the information and download the confirmation page for future reference.

In case of any issues, candidates can contact the KEAM helpline at 0471-2332120 or 0471-2338487.