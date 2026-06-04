KEAM 2026 Candidates Can Submit Plus Two Marks Till June 7 For Engineering Rank List; Check Notice Here

KEAM 2026 Engineering: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has started the online submission process for Plus Two marks required for the preparation of the KEAM 2026 Engineering Rank List, as per the official notice.

Candidates who appeared for the Engineering Entrance Examination 2026 can submit their marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in the second year of the Plus Two or equivalent qualifying examination through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

For candidates who did not study Chemistry, marks obtained in Computer Science, Biotechnology, or Biology will be considered instead.

Applicants can access the “KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal” using their application number and password and complete the process through the “Mark Submission for Engg” section. The facility will remain available till June 7, 2026, 6 PM.

CEE stated that candidates who fail to submit their marks online within the deadline will not be included in the KEAM 2026 Engineering Rank List.

According to the notification, marks data received directly from examination boards will be displayed automatically on the portal after candidates enter details such as board of examination, year of passing, and register number. Candidates must verify the displayed marks with their original mark sheets and confirm them by clicking the “Submit Mark Data” button.

If there are discrepancies in the displayed marks, candidates can edit the details using the “Change” option and enter the correct marks manually. Similarly, candidates whose board data is unavailable on the portal must also enter their marks themselves.

In such cases, candidates will have to upload scanned copies of their Plus Two mark sheets in PDF format while submitting the marks online. CEE instructed applicants to ensure that the uploaded documents are complete and clearly readable.

After successful submission, candidates can download the “Mark Submission Confirmation Report” for future reference. However, candidates who manually edit or enter marks will be able to download the confirmation report only after uploading the required mark sheets.

CEE clarified that the confirmation page and uploaded documents should not be sent physically to the office.

The official notice further stated that the marks and academic details submitted by candidates will be verified with original documents during admission by the respective admitting authorities.

Only candidates who appeared for the KEAM 2026 Engineering Entrance Examination held from April 17 to April 22, 2026, and qualified as per the prospectus guidelines will be eligible to submit marks for the engineering rank preparation process.

Candidates can contact the KEAM helpline at 0471-2332120 or 0471-2338487 in case of any issues.

Check Official Notice Here

KEAM 2026 Engineering: How to Submit Plus Two Marks for KEAM 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their marks:

Step 1: Visit the official CEE Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the “Plus Two Marks Submission” link.

Step 5: Enter the marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Step 6: Verify the details carefully.

Step 7: Submit the information and download the confirmation page for future reference.