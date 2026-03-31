KEAM 2026 Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow At cee.kerala.gov.in; Exam From April 13 To 25

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: According to several media reports, the Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will issue the KEAM admit card on April 1, 2026. The official time of the KEAM admit card 2026's release has not yet been announced by the authority, but it is expected to be released at 7 PM. The KEAM admit card 2026 will be issued by the authority via the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM 2026 Admit Card can be accessed by adding the login information, such as the application number and password. Candidates who successfully finished their registration before the deadline can download the KEAM admit card 2026. It is recommended that candidates download the KEAM admit card, print two or three copies of it, and bring them to the exam location so they can enter the exam room. The KEAM 2026 exam will take place this year between April 13 and April 25, 2026.

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates can check out the steps for downloading the Admit Card below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEAM 2026 - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, candidates have to access the link for the candidate portal.

Step 3: Now, enter the KEAM application number and password.

Step 4: Under the login, candidates can check their KEAM admit card.

Step 5: CEE will not use any other means to send the admit card.

Step 6: The students will be able to access it only online and download it for future use.

Through the admit card, they can check the details of their allotted exam center and timetable. If the application form is rejected, then the students will be issued a rejection memo in their login.

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: Exam Dates & Schedule

The exam will be held from April 13 to April 25, 2026

Buffer days: April 13, 16, 24, and 25

KEAM 2026 Admit Card: Exam Schedule (Engineering & Pharmacy)

April 17, 2026 – 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 18, 2026 – 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 19, 2026 – 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 20, 2026 – 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 21, 2026 – 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 22, 2026 – 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 23, 2026 – 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM