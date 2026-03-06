KEA To Close KCET 2026 Fee Payment Window Tomorrow; Exam To Be Held On April 23

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be concluding the deadline for the KCET 2026 application fee tomorrow, i.e., March 7, 2026. The deadline was earlier extended due to reduced candidate stress. This extension is available to students who have completed their registration but have not yet paid their fees. Candidates can make changes to their previously submitted KCET applications until March 30, 2026.

KCET 2026: Important Dates

Registration Last Day: February 27, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Deadline For Fees: March 7, 2026 (5.30 PM)

Exam Dates: April 23-24, 2026

KCET 2026: How To Make Corrections?

Candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application form can do so during the correction period announced by the authorities.

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the application correction/rectification link.

Step 3: Log in using your user ID and password.

Step 4: Make the required changes carefully.

Step 5: Save and submit the updated form.

KCET 2026: Details That Can Be Edited

The following details can be edited during the KCET 2026 Correction Window.

Personal information

Academic details

Course selection