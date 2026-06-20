KEA Releases UGCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here

KEA UGCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the schedule for the first round of seat allotment under UGCET 2026, paving the way for admissions to engineering and several other professional courses across the state.

The option entry process began on Saturday, June 20, allowing eligible candidates to submit their course and college preferences online. Candidates will have until June 30 to complete and modify their choices before the authority publishes the mock seat allotment results.

KEA UGCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule: Counselling Schedule

Option Entry Begins

Date: June 20, 2026

Time: 11:30 am onwards

Last Date for Option Entry

Date: June 30, 2026

Time: 10:00 am

Mock Seat Allotment Result

Date: July 6, 2026

Time: After 11:00 am

Option Modification Window

Starts: July 6, 2026, 2:00 pm

Ends: July 9, 2026, 10:00 am

Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result

Date: July 15, 2026

Time: After 11:00 am

NEET Candidates Option Entry

Begins: June 22, 2026

KEA UGCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule: Option entry window opens

As part of the online counselling process, KEA has activated the option entry portal for eligible candidates who have completed document verification and downloaded their verification slips.

Candidates are required to carefully select and arrange colleges and courses in the order of their preference, as seat allotment will be carried out based on merit, reservation criteria, and the options entered by them.

KEA has advised students to review the seat matrix and fee structure before locking their preferences.

KEA UGCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule: Mock seat allotment on July 6

After the option entry window closes, KEA will publish the mock seat allotment results. The mock allotment is intended to help candidates understand their likely seat allocation based on the choices submitted.

Following the release of the mock allotment, candidates will be given an opportunity to revise their preferences by adding, deleting, reordering, or modifying options.

The final seat allotment for Round 1 will be announced after the completion of this revision period.

KEA UGCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule: Courses included in First round

The first phase of seat allotment covers admissions to a wide range of professional programmes, including:

Engineering

Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry

Agricultural Sciences courses

B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture

B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture

B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry

B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture

B.Tech Biotechnology

B.Tech Agricultural Engineering

B.Tech Food Technology

Fisheries Science

Community Science

Agribusiness Management

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics (BPO)

Allied Health Sciences

B.Sc. Nursing

KEA said the seat matrix for Architecture, Pharmacy, Yoga and Naturopathy courses has not yet been received from the concerned departments. Option entry for these courses will be enabled once the details are made available.

KEA UGCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule: What Candidates Should Do

KEA has urged students to:

Download the verification slip from the KEA website.

Check the latest seat matrix and fee structure.

Read the UGCET 2026 Seat Allotment Information Booklet.

Enter options in the correct order of priority.

Use the mock allotment phase to make informed changes, if required.

Keep track of counselling updates and notifications.