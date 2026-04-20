KEA PGCET 2026 Online Application Window Closes Today At 11.59 PM; Here’s How To Apply

KEA PGCET 2026 Application Window: The Karnataka Examinations Authority will conclude the PGCET 2026 registration window today, April 20, at 11:59 PM. Candidates can apply on the official website by entering their login credentials and completing all personal, educational, and documentation requirements.

KEA will administer the Karnataka PGCET 2026 exam for M.Tech. courses on May 23 and for MBA/MCA courses on May 24. Earlier, KEA had extended the Karnataka PGCET 2026 application deadline from April 8 to April 20.

Direct Link To Apply

KEA PGCET 2026 Application Window: Important Dates

Application Form Starting Date: 23 March 2026

Application Form Last Date (Extended): 20 April 2026

Last Date with Late Fee: 22 April 2026

KEA PGCET 2026 Application Window: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below for the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Online Application Form link.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering basic details.

Step 4: Log in with Registration ID and Password.

Step 5: Fill in personal and education information carefully.

Step 6: Upload required documentation as per instructions.

Step 7: Pay the application fees through online mode.

Step 8: Submit your registration form.

Step 9: Download the PDF or take a print of the application form.

KEA PGCET 2026 Application Window: Application Fee

Candidates can check out the application fee details below:

General / OBC: ₹650

SC / ST / Category-I: ₹500

KEA PGCET 2026 Application Window: Documents Required

The following are the documents that should be kept ready before applying for the KEA PGCET 2026 Application:

SSLC / 10th Marks Card (to enter Register Number and Date of Birth)

12th / 2nd PUC Marks Card (for previous-year students)

Reservation Certificates (if applicable) to enter RD Number / caste details:

Category Certificate

Income Certificate

Hyderabad-Karnataka (HK) Certificate

Details of study in Karnataka

Degree Marks Card

Degree Completion Certificate

Latest passport-size photograph in .jpg format (Max 50 KB)

Candidate’s signature in .jpg format (Max 50 KB)

Left-hand thumb impression in .jpg format (Max 50 KB)

The Application Flowchart can be checked here