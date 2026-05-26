KEA KCET Result 2026 To Be Expected Between May 28 & 29 At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know What Happens After Rank Announcement

KEA KCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results will soon be made public by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The online links will be live between May 28 and May 29, 2026, while the precise date and time are still pending final administrative approval. The scorecards and ranks of the more than 3.3 lakh students who took the state-level entrance exam are still pending.

In order to gain admission to competitive undergraduate professional programs in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and veterinary sciences at participating colleges in Karnataka, the exam is an essential first step.

KEA KCET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download their state qualification cards by following these systemic steps after KEA formally launches the allocation databases online:

Step 1: Visit the authority's main website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click the "UGCET 2026 Result Link" flashing notification headline on the landing page.

Step 3: Enter your KCET Application Number and any required testing credentials.

Step 4: Enter your name's first four characters precisely as they appear on your official exam hall ticket.

Step 5: Enter the information to see your state rank, examine your topic scores, and obtain a PDF copy for confirmation.

KEA KCET Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

Candidate’s full name and registered roll number

Subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology

Total marks obtained

State-wide merit rank for engineering or respective stream

Qualifying status and category-wise reservation details

KEA KCET Result 2026: What's next?

Qualified candidates can participate in the centralised counselling and choice-filling process.

KCET ranks will be prepared using a 50:50 weightage of KCET and Class 12 scores.

The counselling process is expected to begin in the first week of June.

A mock seat allotment round will be conducted first based on previous years’ cut-off trends.

Candidates will get a chance to modify or reorder their college preferences after the mock allotment.

Once the final choices are locked, only position changes within selected options will be allowed in later rounds.