KEA Extends UGCET 2026 Application Deadline To July 30 For NEET-Qualified Candidates

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline to apply for UGCET 2026 to July 30, giving candidates who appeared for and qualified in NEET UG 2026 another opportunity to submit their applications.

#UGNEET-26: Candidates who have appeared for NEET, are qualified, and have not yet applied for UGCET can now submit a fresh application. The application deadline has been extended until July 30.



Earlier, the last date to apply was July 24. However, following requests from the… — ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) July 24, 2026

The earlier deadline for submitting the UGCET application was July 24. The extension comes after KEA received requests from candidates and members of the public seeking more time to complete the application process.

Fresh applications allowed for eligible NEET candidates

According to H. Prasanna, IAS, Executive Director of KEA, candidates who have appeared for NEET and qualified in the examination but have not yet applied for UGCET can now submit a fresh application.

The extension is particularly relevant for candidates seeking admission through the Karnataka counselling process who may not have completed the UGCET registration within the earlier deadline.

NEET result data yet to reach KEA

KEA has also clarified that it has not yet received the NEET result data required for the next stage of the admission process.

The authority said candidates will be provided an opportunity to link their NEET Roll Number once the result data is received. Until then, candidates and parents have been advised not to worry about the delay.

"Once the NEET Roll Number is entered, the document verification process will be carried out," Prasanna said in the latest update.

Candidates advised to check KEA website regularly

Candidates who are eligible and have not yet submitted their UGCET applications should complete the process by July 30. Those who have already applied are advised to keep track of further instructions regarding the linking of their NEET Roll Number and document verification.

KEA has asked candidates and parents to regularly check the official KEA website for the latest updates and detailed information on the admission process.