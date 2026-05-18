KEA Asks UGCET 2026 Candidates With Unverified Claims To Complete Certificate Verification By May 21

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued an important notice for candidates whose reservation or special category certificates are still marked as “Claimed Not Verified” in their UGCET 2026 application status. Such candidates must visit the KEA office in Bengaluru and complete the verification process on or before May 21, 2026.

Candidates who fail to verify their certificates by the deadline may lose the benefit of the claimed reservation or special category during the seat allotment process.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Karnataka UGCET 2026: Important Dates

KEA notice issued for unverified claims: May 18, 2026

Last date to verify certificates: May 21, 2026

UGCET 2026 seat allotment: To be announced

Karnataka UGCET 2026: Who Must Complete Verification?

Candidates need to report to KEA if their application status displays: Claimed Not Verified

This status means the documents submitted in support of reservation or special category claims have not yet been approved by KEA.

Karnataka UGCET 2026: Categories Covered Under Verification

The verification requirement applies to candidates who have claimed benefits under categories such as the following:

Rural quota

Kannada medium quota

Caste-based reservation

Income-based reservation

Defence quota

NCC quota

Sports quota

Other special categories

Karnataka UGCET 2026: Documents Required for Verification

Candidates should carry all original supporting documents, including:

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Rural study certificate

Kannada medium certificate

Defence/NCC/Sports certificates (if applicable)

Any other relevant category certificates

Karnataka UGCET 2026: Where to Report

Candidates must visit the:

Helpline Section and Verification Section

Karnataka Examinations Authority

18th Cross, Sampige Road, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru – 560012

Karnataka UGCET 2026: What Happens if Verification Is Not Completed?

If candidates do not complete the certificate verification by May 21, 2026, KEA may reject the claimed reservation benefits, and the candidate will be considered only under the general category for seat allotment.