KEA Asks UGCET 2026 Candidates With Unverified Claims To Complete Certificate Verification By May 21

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued an important notice for candidates whose reservation or special category certificates are still marked as “Claimed Not Verified” in their UGCET 2026 application status. Such candidates must visit the KEA office in Bengaluru and complete the verification process on or before May 21, 2026.
Candidates who fail to verify their certificates by the deadline may lose the benefit of the claimed reservation or special category during the seat allotment process.
Direct Link To Check Notification
Karnataka UGCET 2026: Important Dates
KEA notice issued for unverified claims: May 18, 2026
Last date to verify certificates: May 21, 2026
UGCET 2026 seat allotment: To be announced
Karnataka UGCET 2026: Who Must Complete Verification?
Candidates need to report to KEA if their application status displays: Claimed Not Verified
This status means the documents submitted in support of reservation or special category claims have not yet been approved by KEA.
Karnataka UGCET 2026: Categories Covered Under Verification
The verification requirement applies to candidates who have claimed benefits under categories such as the following:
Rural quota
Kannada medium quota
Caste-based reservation
Income-based reservation
Defence quota
NCC quota
Sports quota
Other special categories
Karnataka UGCET 2026: Documents Required for Verification
Candidates should carry all original supporting documents, including:
Caste certificate
Income certificate
Rural study certificate
Kannada medium certificate
Defence/NCC/Sports certificates (if applicable)
Any other relevant category certificates
Karnataka UGCET 2026: Where to Report
Candidates must visit the:
Helpline Section and Verification Section
Karnataka Examinations Authority
18th Cross, Sampige Road, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru – 560012
Karnataka UGCET 2026: What Happens if Verification Is Not Completed?
If candidates do not complete the certificate verification by May 21, 2026, KEA may reject the claimed reservation benefits, and the candidate will be considered only under the general category for seat allotment.