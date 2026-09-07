KEA Armed Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Released At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Objection Deadline

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the competitive examination can check the answer key on the official KEA website.

The examination for recruitment to vacant Armed Police Constable posts under the remaining Basic Cadre and Welfare Karnataka Cadre was conducted on September 6, 2026. The answer key has been published on September 7, 2026.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the published answers can raise objections within the prescribed deadline.

KEA Armed Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

Examination date: September 6, 2026

Answer key released: September 7, 2026

Objection window: Open

Last date to submit objections: September 9, 2026

Objection deadline: 10:30 AM

Objection fee: Rs 25 per question

Official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

KEA Armed Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Who Can Raise Objections?

Candidates who appeared for the Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) competitive examination can examine the published answer key and raise objections if they believe any answer is incorrect.

The objection must contain the required examination and question details. KEA has stated that incomplete or unsupported objections will not be considered.

KEA Constable Answer Key 2026: Details Required For Objection

While submitting an objection, candidates must provide:

Paper details

Examination date

Version code

Question number

Supporting documents or evidence in PDF format

Objection fee of Rs 25 per question

Candidates should ensure that the question number and version code are entered correctly. Objections submitted without these details, without supporting grounds or without payment of the prescribed fee will not be considered.

The Rs 25 objection fee is non-refundable.

KEA Armed Police Constable Answer Key 2026: How To Raise Objection

Candidates can submit objections through the official KEA website.

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Step 2: Look for the notification or link related to the Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) recruitment examination 2026 answer key.

Step 3: Open the answer-key objection facility.

Step 4: Enter the required examination details, including the paper, examination date, version code and question number.

Step 5: Upload the relevant supporting document in PDF format.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed Rs 25 objection fee for each objection.

Step 7: Review the details and submit the objection before 10:30 AM on September 9, 2026.

Candidates should retain a copy of the submitted objection and payment confirmation for future reference.

What Happens After KEA Answer Key Objections?

The objections submitted by candidates will be examined by the subject expert committee.

After reviewing the objections and supporting documents, the expert committee will take a decision on the answer keys. KEA has stated that the answer keys finalised following the expert review will be treated as final.

Therefore, candidates should submit objections only where they have valid grounds and supporting evidence.

KEA Armed Police Constable Recruitment 2026

The competitive examination was conducted for recruitment to Armed Police Constable CAR/DAR posts under the remaining Basic Cadre and Welfare Karnataka Cadre in the Karnataka Police Department.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website for further updates regarding the recruitment process, including the final answer key and subsequent selection-related announcements.