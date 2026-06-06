KCET UGCET Result 2026 OUT: Female Candidates Outnumber Male Students By Over 41,000

KCET UGCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET UGCET 2026 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can now access and download their scorecards online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to official data, a total of 3,30,646 candidates had registered for the examination this year. Around 3,30,479 candidates appeared for the exam, while 3,09,014 candidates appeared for the Physics paper.

Female candidates recorded significantly higher participation than male students. Of the total 3,30,479 candidates who appeared for KCET 2026, around 1,86,099 were female, while 1,44,380 were male.

KCET 2026: Stream-Wise Candidate Participation

Total Candidates Appeared: 3,09,014

Physics: 3,09,014

Chemistry: 3,08,946

Mathematics: 3,02,384

Biology: 2,31,023

Subject-wise participation remained nearly uniform for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, while Biology recorded comparatively fewer candidates.

KCET 2026: Eligible Candidates Stream-Wise

Total Eligible Candidates: 2,92,782

Engineering (ENGG): 2,82,603

B.Pharm: 2,86,609

Pharma-D: 2,86,965

B.Sc Nursing: 2,18,785

B.V.Sc (Veterinary Science): 2,12,909

BNYS (Yoga & Naturopathy): 2,12,730

B.Sc. (Agriculture, Sericulture, Forestry, Food Science): 2,09,220

Practical Test Participation

Agriculture Practical Test: 21,775 candidates

BVSc Practical Test: 21,838 candidates

Candidates can check their KCET UGCET 2026 results by entering the first four letters of their name along with their application number on the result portal.

KCET UGCET Result 2026: Steps to Check Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “KCET 2026 Result” or “UGCET Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Select the appropriate result link to proceed.

Step 4: Enter the first four letters of your name and application number.

Step 5: Click on the submit/login button.

Step 6: The KCET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Carefully verify all the details, including marks, rank, and personal information.

Step 8: Download and save a copy of the scorecard for future admission purposes.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the result and regularly check the KEA website for counselling schedules and further admission updates.