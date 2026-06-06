KCET UGCET Result 2026 Link Active At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link Here

KCET UGCET Result 2026: The link to the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results for 2026 is currently active at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. To access the KCET scorecards, applicants must provide their application number and the first four characters of their name.

KCET UGCET Result 2026: Official website to check the result

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

keaonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet_2026_results/

KCET UGCET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the "KCET 2026 Result" or "UGCET Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the relevant result link to proceed.

Step 4: Enter your application number and the first four letters of your name.

Step 5: Click the submit/login button to view your results.

Step 6: The KCET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Examine every detail, including rank, grades, and personal information.

Step 8: Save a copy of the scorecard for entrance and future use.

KCET UGCET Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

The candidate's personal information, registration and roll numbers, subject scores, overall score, rank, qualifying status, category, and other admission-related information will all be included in the KCET 2026 scorecard.

KCET UGCET Result 2026: What's next?

Along with the KCET results, the administration has also released the KCET 2026 rank list. Those whose names are on the rank list must participate in the counselling process and finish document verification. The admissions process will involve several steps: selecting and submitting preferences; completing selections; assigning seats; paying the required fees; and, finally, confirming acceptance by reporting to the chosen college.

The KCET exam is required for applicants wishing to be admitted to professional programs offered by Karnataka colleges, such as engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and others.