KCET UGCET 2026 Results Released At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link To Go Live At 2 PM

KCET UGCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2026 today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. To access the KCET scorecards, applicants must enter their application number and the first four characters of their name. Candidates will be able to access the official link at 2:00 PM.

KCET UGCET Result 2026: View the results on the official website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

keaonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet_2026_results/

KCET UGCET Result 2026: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the "KCET 2026 Result" or "UGCET Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: To continue, select the appropriate result link.

Step 4: Enter the first four letters of your name and your application number.

Step 5: To view your results, click the submit/login button.

Step 6: The KCET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Examine every detail, including rank, grades, and personal information.

Step 8: Save a copy of the scorecard for admission and future use.

KCET UGCET Result 2026: Details

The KCET 2026 scorecard will contain the candidate's personal information, registration and roll numbers, subject marks, overall score, rank, qualifying status, category, and other admission-related information.

KCET UGCET Results 2026: What’s next?

The authority will publish the KCET 2026 rank list alongside the KCET results. Individuals whose names appear on the rank list must complete document verification and participate in the counselling process. The admissions process will include several steps, including choosing and submitting preferences, filling out selections, assigning seats, paying the necessary costs, and finally confirming acceptance by reporting to the designated college.