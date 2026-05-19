KCET Results 2026 Expected This Week At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here

KCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results this week. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download their rank cards from the official websites using their application number and password.

The KCET 2026 exam was conducted from April 22 to April 24, 2026, for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other professional courses offered by colleges across Karnataka.

KCET 2026: Result Date 2026

As per past trends, the KCET 2026 result is expected to be declared on May 24, 2026. However, KEA has not yet officially confirmed the exact result date and time.

KCET 2026: Important Dates

KCET 2026 exam dates: April 22 to 24, 2026

Expected KCET 2026 result date: May 24, 2026

KCET 2026 counselling schedule: To be announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

KCET 2026: How to Download KCET Result 2026

Follow the steps below to download the KCET 2026 rank card:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the KCET Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Your KCET 2026 rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.

KCET Counselling 2026

Candidates who qualify in KCET 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process conducted by KEA. The counselling includes:

Registration and document verification

Choice filling of colleges and courses

Seat allotment

Fee payment

Reporting to the allotted institute

Seat allotment will be based on:

KCET 2026 rank

Category

Reservation eligibility

Availability of seats

KCET Result Dates: Previous Year Trends

The previous years' result dates are listed below:

2025: May 24

2024: June 1

2023: June 15

2022: July 30

Based on these trends, the KCET 2026 result is likely to be declared in the fourth week of May.

Important Note for Candidates

KEA previously stated that candidates must ensure their Class 12 marks are correctly updated on DigiLocker. Failure to update the marks may lead to withholding of the KCET 2026 result.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official KEA websites for the latest updates regarding the result announcement and counseling schedule.