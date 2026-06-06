KCET Result 2026 Today: KEA To Announce UGCET Scores At 12 PM, Result Link Active From 2 PM

KCET UGCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2026 will be announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today, June 6, at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Applicants must provide their application number and the first four characters of their name in order to access the KCET scorecards. The official connection will be activated at 2 p.m., while the results will be revealed during a news conference at 12 p.m.

KCET UGCET Result 2026: Exam details

Between April 22 and 24, 2026, the KCET 2026 exam was administered offline using pen and paper. The test was made up of multiple-choice questions, with one mark awarded for each correct response and no deduction for wrong answers.

KCET UGCET Result 2026: Official website to check the result

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

keaonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet_2026_results/

KCET UGCET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "KCET 2026 Result" or "UGCET Result 2026" link.

Step 3: To continue, click the appropriate result link.

Step 4: Type the initial four letters of your name and your application number.

Step 5: To see your outcome, click the submit/login button.

Step 6: The screen will show the KCET 2026 scorecard.

Step 7: Carefully check every aspect, including rank, grades, and personal data.

Step 8: Save a copy of the scorecard for use in the future and for admission.

KCET UGCET Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

The KCET 2026 scorecard will include the candidate's personal information, registration and roll numbers, subject marks, overall score, rank, qualifying status, category, and other admission-related details.

KCET UGCET Result 2026: What's next?

The authority will publish the KCET 2026 rank list in addition to the KCET results. Individuals whose names appear on the rank list are required to complete document verification and take part in the counselling procedure. A number of steps will be involved in the admissions process: choosing and submitting preferences; filling out selections; assigning seats; paying the necessary costs; and, at the end, confirming acceptance by reporting to the designated college.

Applicants seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other professional courses provided by colleges in Karnataka must take the KCET exam.