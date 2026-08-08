KCET DCET 2026: KEA Opens Reservation Correction Window Till August 11; Check Details Here

KCET DCET 2026: Diploma candidates seeking lateral entry into the second year of engineering through the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2026 can now make changes to their reservation details in the application form.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made the correction window available on the request of the candidates. The window shall remain open till August 11, 2026, giving candidates the chance to update the information regarding their reservations for a short while.

The announcement was made by H. Prasanna IAS, Executive Director of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

KCET DCET 2026: What can DCET 2026 candidates update?

The correction window is specific to the reservation details which have been entered through the DCET 2026 application.

Candidates can use the window to:

Modify their reservation details within the application.

Enter the RD number issued to them for intra-reservation of SC candidates, where applicable.

Enter the RD number of the category/ income certificate, if necessary.

Candidates are advised to ensure that the details provided by them are consistent with the valid certificates.

KCET DCET 2026: What should candidates check before submitting?

Applicants using the correction facility should make sure:

They have mentioned their reservation category accurately.

The RD number is mentioned accurately whenever required.

It should be in agreement with the category or income certificate.

It should match with the original documents provided by the candidate.

All the changes should be done before August 11.

Candidates should not wait until the last day to make corrections, particularly if they need to verify certificate details.