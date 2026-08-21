KCET DCET 2026: KEA Extends Choice Filling, Fee Payment Deadline Till August 24 At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for candidates allotted seats in the DCET 2026 first round. Candidates seeking admission to the second year/third semester of engineering courses through lateral entry have been given additional time to complete choice entry, download the challan, pay the prescribed fee and report to their allotted colleges.

According to the latest KEA notice dated August 21, 2026, the extended deadlines fall on August 24 and August 25. The authority has made it clear that no further extension will be given.

The extension applies specifically to candidates who have received a seat in the first-round DCET 2026 allotment.

KCET DCET 2026: Revised Important Dates

Candidates should take note of the revised deadlines:

Choice entry: Till August 24, 2026, up to 1:00 PM

Challan download and fee payment for Choice 1 and Choice 2: Till August 24, 2026, up to 2:00 PM

Confirmation slip download: Till August 24, 2026, up to 6:00 PM

Joining/reporting at allotted college: Till August 25, 2026, up to 5:30 PM

KEA has specifically stated that these dates will not be extended further.

Who can use the extended window?

The extension is for candidates who have been allotted seats in the DCET 2026 first-round seat allotment for admission to the second year or third semester of engineering programmes through lateral entry.

Such candidates must complete the required admission formalities within the revised deadlines to retain and confirm their allotted seats.

DCET 2026 Choice Entry: What candidates need to do

Candidates who have received an allotment should complete the process in the prescribed order.

Step 1: Complete Choice Entry

Log in to the KEA admission portal.

Complete the required choice entry by August 24.

The choice-entry facility will remain available until 1:00 PM.

Step 2: Download Challan And Pay Fee

Candidates selecting Choice 1 or Choice 2 must download the prescribed challan.

Pay the required admission fee by 2:00 PM on August 24.

Candidates should ensure that the payment is completed within the specified deadline.

Step 3: Download Confirmation Slip

After completing the required payment and admission formalities, download the confirmation slip.

The confirmation slip can be downloaded until 6:00 PM on August 24.

Candidates should keep a copy of the slip safely for future reference.

Step 4: Report To Allotted College

Candidates must report to their allotted college as required.

The deadline for joining the college is August 25, 2026, up to 5:30 PM.

Candidates should complete the joining formalities within the deadline to avoid losing the allotted seat.

KEA issues final warning on deadline

The latest notice from the Karnataka Examinations Authority carries a clear warning for candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round.

No further extension will be given, the authority said.

Candidates are therefore advised not to wait until the last few hours to complete choice entry or fee payment.