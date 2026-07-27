KCET DCET 2026: KEA Announces First-Round Seat Allotment Schedule For Diploma Candidates; Opens Option Entry

KCET DCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the schedule for the first round of seat allotment for diploma candidates seeking lateral entry admission to engineering courses in 2026. The option entry process for eligible candidates has been opened on the official KEA website from 11 am on July 27, 2026.

The announcement was made through an official notice dated July 27. KEA said the schedule has been released even though the seat matrix and fee details have not yet been received from the Karnataka government.

Candidates who have completed the required admission process can now register their options for engineering courses through lateral entry. The seat matrix and fee details will be published on the KEA website once they are received from the government.

KCET DCET 2026: Option entry begins

KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna, IAS, also announced the opening of the option entry link for DCET 2026 candidates seeking admission to engineering courses through lateral entry.

"Link released on #KEA website to register options for admission to engineering courses through lateral entry for diploma candidates," Prasanna said in the announcement.

He added that the seat matrix and fee details are currently awaited from the government and will be uploaded on the official website after they are received.

KCET DCET 2026: Steps to access option entry

Candidates seeking lateral entry admission to engineering courses can follow these steps to access the option entry facility:

Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website.

Step 2: Open the link for DCET 2026 option entry available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required DCET 2026 credentials.

Step 4: Access the option entry or choice-filling section.

Step 5: Select the preferred engineering courses and colleges in the order of priority.

Step 6: Review the choices entered carefully.

Step 7: Submit and lock the options as per the instructions given by KEA.

Step 8: Download or take a printout of the submitted option entry details for future reference.

KCET DCET 2026: Seat matrix and fee details awaited

The KEA notice stated that the seat matrix has not yet been received from the government. As a result, the detailed information on the number of seats available across participating engineering colleges and the applicable fee details will be announced separately.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the seat matrix once it is published before finalising their preferred courses and colleges during option entry.

KEA has also said that the dates for filing applications by professional candidates will be communicated separately.

The first-round seat allotment schedule is expected to be followed by further updates from KEA regarding seat allocation and admission formalities. The authority has advised candidates to stay updated through its official website for the latest information.