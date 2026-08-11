KCET DCET 2026: KEA Announces Document Verification For Working Professionals On August 13; Check Details Here

KCET DCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced a document verification session for professional diploma graduates applying for engineering admissions under the working professionals category through Diploma DCET 2026.

According to the latest KEA notice dated August 11, candidates who meet the eligibility conditions can appear for in-person document verification on August 13. The announcement comes after the Karnataka government issued the seat matrix for admission of newly qualified professional diploma candidates at Veerappa Nisti Engineering College, Yadgir.

The verification is specifically for candidates who have completed the required work experience and appeared for the Diploma DCET 2026 examination.

KCET DCET 2026: Date And Time

Eligible candidates should take note of the following schedule:

Document verification date: August 13, 2026

Reporting/verification time: From 11:00 AM

Mode: In person

Category: Professional Diploma Graduates (Working Professionals)

Examination: Diploma DCET 2026

College covered under the seat matrix: Veerappa Nisti Engineering College, Yadgir

KCET DCET 2026: Who can appear for verification?

The document verification facility is available to professional diploma candidates who meet all the specified conditions.

Candidates must:

Have appeared for the Diploma DCET 2026 examination.

Have at least one year of service experience.

Be working within a 75-km radius of the concerned institution.

Fulfil the eligibility conditions prescribed for working professional admissions.

Candidates will have to appear in person with the necessary original documents. KEA has advised applicants to check the Diploma Information Booklet 2026 for the complete list of documents required for verification.

KCET DCET 2026: Admission depends on Government seat matrix

KEA has also made it clear that admission of working professional candidates to engineering colleges will depend on the seat matrix issued by the Karnataka government.

The provision is based on the applicable AICTE guidelines for diploma working professionals. Candidates with one year of full-time or regular service experience can be considered for admission to the second year/third semester of engineering courses through lateral entry, subject to the applicable rules and government directions.

However, meeting the basic eligibility requirements does not automatically guarantee a government seat.

Candidates who fail to meet the eligibility criteria or do not qualify during document verification will not be considered for government seats through KEA under the applicable CET-2006 rules.