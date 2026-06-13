KCET Counselling 2026: KEA Releases Verification Slip At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Required Documents For Verification

KEA KCET Verification Slip 2026: The KCET verification slip 2026 has been formally made available to candidates who have enrolled for the online counselling session by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates must use their registration number and password to go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in in order to download it.

An essential document for the counselling procedure is the verification slip. It attests that the candidates’ academic and personal information has been thoroughly examined by the authorities, allowing for further participation.

Direct link to download

KEA KCET Verification Slip 2026: Steps to download verification slip

This is how to download the KCET counselling verification slip from the official website:

Step 1: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the KCET 2026 verification slip link from the homepage.

Step 3: To log in, enter your password, registration number, and captcha code.

Step 4: The screen will display the verification slip.

Step 5: Download and thoroughly check all the information.

Direct link to download

KEA KCET Verification Slip 2026: Details mentioned on verification slip

The verification slip will contain important information related to the candidate's application and counselling process. Candidates should carefully check details such as their CET number, name, course applied for, gender, verified caste and category information, and the list of documents required for submission. The slip will also include the KCET QR code for login and a secret key. In case of any errors or discrepancies in these details, candidates are advised to immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction.

KEA KCET Verification Slip 2026: Mandatory documents

Candidates attending the KCET 2026 counselling process must carry the following documents for verification:

Mandatory Documents

KCET 2026 Admit Card

KCET 2026 Result Scorecard and Rank Card

Class 10 (SSLC) Certificate and Marks Card

Class 12 (II PUC/10+2) Marks Card

Category and Reservation Documents (If Applicable)

Karnataka Domicile/Residence Certificate

Caste/Category Certificate (SC, ST, OBC, etc.)

Income Certificate for fee concession claims

Physical Disability Certificate

Kalyana Karnataka Region Certificate (for 371J quota candidates)

Sports Certificate or Defence Certificate

Additional documents

At least four recent passport-sized photographs

Note: Candidates should carry both original documents and photocopies, as failure to produce the required documents may affect the verification and counselling process.

KCET admissions overview

All throughout the state, admission to engineering, technology, pharmacy, agriculture, and a number of other professional programs requires passing the KCET exam.