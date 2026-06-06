KCET 2026 Veterinary Science Topper List Released: Nayana Gopi Secures Rank 1; Check Full List Of Top Rankers

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KCET 2026 Veterinary Science Topper List Released: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 during a press conference, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of students across the state awaiting their scores.

Candidates can access their KCET 2026 scorecards from 2 pm onwards through the official websites. To download the result, students will need to enter their application number and the first four characters of their name.

Along with the results, KEA also released the list of the top 10 rank holders for veterinary science.

KCET 2026 Veterinary Science Topper List Released: Nayana Gopi tops KCET 2026

Nayana Gopi emerged as the state topper, securing Rank 1 in KCET 2026. Avilhiya secured the second position, while Ritwik Kumar claimed Rank 3.

The list of the top 10 rank holders is as follows:

Rank 1: Nayana Gopi

Rank 2: Amulya S

Rank 3: Rithvik Kumar

Rank 4: Basavaraj Avati

Rank 5: Suchita M

KCET 2026 Results: Where to check

Candidates can check their results on the following official websites:

keaonline.karnataka.gov.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Steps to check the result

The below steps can be followed by candidates to check and download their KCET 2026 result:

Step 1: Log in to the KCET official website.

Step 2: Choose the UGCET 2026 option.

Step 3: Select KCET Result 2026 from the options listed.

Step 4: Provide your required login details.

Step 5: Candidates will get their KCET 2026 result on the screen.

Step 6: Students can download and save the scorecard.

The KCET examination is the gateway to getting admission into various professional courses like engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and many more provided by colleges in Karnataka.

After the release of results, the next step will be counselling and seat allotment process, which will be soon notified by KEA officials.