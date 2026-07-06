KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out; Option Editing Begins Today, Final Allotment On July 15

The KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment results have been published. By visiting the official KEA website, candidates who have finished their choice entry by June 30 can view their mock allotment status. Candidates will be able to change their college and course options prior to the final allotment during the option editing session, which will open at 2 PM on July 6 and run until 10 AM on July 9.

The mock allocation is merely a practice round intended to assist applicants in understanding which college or course, depending on their KCET rank, category, choices completed, and seat availability, they are likely to receive. It is a final seat, and does not a final admittance.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to check seat allotment results

Direct link for option entry

KCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: Important Dates

Last Date to Complete KCET 2026 Option Entry: June 30, 2026 (10:00 AM)

KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result: July 6, 2026

Option Editing/Modification Window Opens: July 6, 2026 (2:00 PM)

Last Date to Modify Submitted Options: July 9, 2026 (10:00 AM)

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result: July 15, 2026

KCET 2026: Steps to check the allotment results

Candidates can verify the status of their seat allotment by following the easy steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Step 2: Locate and select the "KCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment" option.

Step 3: Click Enter your password.

Step 4: The KCET Mock Allotment 2026 sheet will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Verify the status of your allocation

Direct link to check seat allotment results

Direct link for option entry

KCET 2026 Counselling Schedule:

KCET 2026 Round 2

Display of Round 2 Seat Matrix: August 2026

KCET Round 2 Choice Entry: August 2026

Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: August 2026

KCET 2026 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment: August 2026

Choice Selection and Fee Payment (Choice 1 & 2 Candidates): September 2026

Download Confirmation Slip (Choice 1 Candidates): September 2026

Last Date to Report to Allotted Colleges: September 2026

KCET 2026 Round 3

Round 3 Option Entry: September 2026

Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment: September 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections Against Provisional Seat Allotment: September 2026

Round 3 Final Seat Allotment: September 2026

Fee Payment and Download of Admission Order: September 2026

Last Date to Report to Allotted Colleges: September 2026