KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Out At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Allotment Status Here

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 round 1 final seat allocation results for undergraduate course admission have been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). On the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, candidates who took part in round 1 of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UCET) counselling 2026 can check their final seat allotment status.

To view the KCET final seat allotment result 2026, candidates must log in with their application number and password. Candidates' merit, reservation category, preferences submitted at KCET counselling in 2026, and seat availability have all been taken into consideration while preparing the allocation.

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result: Over 1.22 Lakh Seats Allotted In Round 1

According to KEA, a total of 1,22,512 seats have been allotted in the first round out of 1,41,872 available seats across various professional courses, leaving 19,374 seats vacant.

Engineering courses recorded one of the highest allotment rates. Out of 91,724 engineering seats, 90,748 seats have been allotted, leaving only 976 seats vacant. In veterinary courses, all 361 available seats have been allotted.

The current round covers admissions to professional courses except medical, dental, AYUSH and pharmacy programmes.

Direct link to check the result

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result: Steps to download result

Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can download the KCET allotment result 2026 by following the instructions listed below.

Step 1: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official KEA website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the "KCET final seat allotment result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and login credentials.

Step 4: Submit it.

Step 5: The screen will show the KEA KCET final seat allotment result for 2026.

Step 6: Print off the allocation order and save it for later use.

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result: KCET 2026 Round 1: Choice Registration Schedule

Candidates opting for different professional courses must complete choice registration according to the schedule announced by KEA.

July 16, 2026: Engineering courses

July 17, 2026: Agricultural Science and Veterinary courses

July 18, 2026: Yoga & Naturopathy, BPT, BPO and HSS courses

July 19, 2026: BSc Nursing

KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna, IAS, said that seats under the sports quota could not be allotted in the first round as the eligible candidates' list was yet to be received from the Sports Department. These seats will now be allotted during the second round of counselling. Seats under other special categories have already been allotted.

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result: Documents required for counselling

Candidates should keep the following documents ready during the admission process:

Seat allotment order

KCET admit card

KCET scorecard/rank card

Printout of the KCET 2026 application form

SSLC/Class 10 marks card and passing certificate

Class 12/2nd PUC marks card and passing certificate

Valid government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar card or any other accepted ID)

Transfer Certificate (TC) from the last attended institution

Recent passport-size photographs

Online fee payment receipt (if applicable)

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result: Important advisory

Verify the allotted college and course carefully before completing the KCET 2026 admission process.