KCET 2026 Registrations To End Tomorrow; Fee Payment Window Till March 3 

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close applications for the test, tomorrow, February 27, 2026. The date was previously extended on February 22, 2026. Candidates will also have the deadline to pay fees until March 3, 2026, at 5.30PM

Candidates can apply on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, for admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programs. Additionally, the notification states that this is the final extension and that no more extensions will be given for applications.

KCET 2026: Important Dates

Deadline for Registration: Online applications will be accepted until 11:59 PM on February 27, 2026.

Deadline to pay fees: March 3, 2026 (5.30 PM)

Exam Dates: The CET-2026 examination is scheduled for April 23-24, 2026.

Official Notification Here

KCET 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps outlined here to submit their applications for the KCET 2026:

Step 1: Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the KEA's official website.

Step 2: Select the KCET 2026 registration link from the homepage.

Step 3: Next, fill out the "new candidate registration" form by providing your basic details.

Step 4: Make a note of the login credentials that are generated and sent to your registered email address or mobile number.

Step 5: After logging in, candidates must fill out the KCET 2026 application, upload the necessary files, pay if needed, and submit.

Step 6: For future reference, download and print the confirmation page.

Direct link to apply for KCET Registrations 2026



KCET 2026: List Of Documents Required for Registration

Given below is the list of important documents required to fill out the KCET Application Form 2026:

SSLC/10th class marks card to enter registration number and date of birth.

12th/2nd PUC marks card (for previous-year students).

All reservation certificates must include an RD number/caste (category, income, non-creamy layer candidates (NCLC), and Hyderabad-Karnataka (HK) candidates).

Details about studying in Karnataka.

Candidate's most recent photograph in JPG format (maximum size 50 KB).

Candidate signature in JPD format (maximum size of 50 KB) and left thumb impression in JPG format (maximum size of 50 KB).