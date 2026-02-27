KCET 2026 Last Call: Registration Closes Today; Fee Deadline On March 3

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration window today, February 27, 2026. The date was previously extended on February 22, 2026. Candidates will also have the deadline to pay fees until March 3, 2026, at 5.30PM

The KCET 2026 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 23-24, 2026. Candidates should carry the important documents such as 10th and 12th marksheets and reservation certificates for the registrations.

KCET 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Registration Last Day: February 27, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Deadline For Fees: March 3, 2026 (5.30 PM)

Exam Dates: The CET-2026 examination is scheduled for April 23-24, 2026.

Official Notification Here

KCET 2026: Important Documents

The following are the documents which are necessary for

SSLC/10th class marks card to enter registration number and date of birth.

12th/2nd PUC marks card for previous-year students).

All reservation certificates must include an RD number/caste (category, income, non-creamy layer candidates (NCLC), and Hyderabad-Karnataka (HK) candidates).

Candidate's most recent photograph, signature, and left thumb impressions (maximum size 50 KB).

KCET 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps outlined here to submit their applications for the KCET 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, choose the registration link for KCET 2026.

Step 3: Next, enter your basic information on the "new candidate registration" form.

Step 4: Take note of the login information that is generated and sent to the email address or mobile number you registered.

Step 5: Candidates must complete the KCET 2026 application after logging in, upload the required files, make any required payments, and submit.

Step 6: Download and print the confirmation page for your records.