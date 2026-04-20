KCET 2026: KEA Releases Detailed Bell Timings For April 22–24 Exams; Issues Strict Guidelines Ahead Of April Exams

KEA KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has now released the full timetable and exam day guidelines for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026, providing much-needed guidance for the thousands of students sitting for the test.

According to the official notification made available by the KEA, the test for the Kannada Language will be conducted on April 22 between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM. The authority has made it clear that no candidate will be allowed to enter or leave the examination hall after 10:30 AM, stressing strict adherence to timing rules.

Candidates will be permitted entry from 10:10 AM, when identity verification and seating begin. By 10:20 AM, sealed question paper booklets will be shown inside exam halls before distribution. Students will receive the booklets at 10:25 AM and will get a few minutes to fill in details like roll number and version code. Opening the booklet before the official start is strictly prohibited.

The KEA has even come up with a system for the bells so that candidates can effectively manage their time during the test.

KEA KCET 2026: Date and Bell Timings for KCET 2026

Language Test in Kannada - 22nd April 2026 (Morning)

• Entering into the examination hall: 10:10 am

• Display of question paper: 10:20 am

• Distribution of booklets: 10:25 am

• Start of examination (Third bell): 10:30 am

• First bell (Warning): 11:00 am (Remain 30 minutes)

• Second bell (Final Warning): 11:25 am (5 minutes to be left)

• End of examination: 11:30 am

KCET main exams – 23rd & 24th April 2026:

Morning Session (Physics / Biology)

• First bell: 10:20 am

• Second bell: 10:30 am

• Third bell (start): 10:40 am

• Middle warning bell: 11:10 am

• Fifth bell: 11:30 am

• Sixth bell: 11:45 am

• Final bell: 11:50 am

Afternoon session (Chemistry / Mathematics)

• First bell: 2:20 pm

• Second bell: 2:30 pm

• Third Bell (starting time): 2:40 PM

• Mid-warning: 3:10 PM

• Fifth Bell: 3:30 PM

• Sixth Bell: 3:45 PM

• Last Bell: 3:50 PM

KEA KCET 2026: Strict Rules and Regulations on Exam Day

It has been strictly directed by KEA that all candidates are expected to have an admit card accompanied by a valid photograph ID to gain admission into the exam center. Identification verification will be done by the invigilators.

Apart from this, KEA has also emphasised the strict examination discipline of the candidates. No candidate would be allowed to open question paper before the allotted time. No movement would be allowed once the examination starts. Copying and communications during the examination are serious malpractices.

Thus, candidates need to reach centers at least half an hour earlier than the scheduled time of the examination.