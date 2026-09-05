KCET 2026: KEA Releases 3rd Round Provisional Seat Allotment Results At kea.kar.nic.in; Choice-4 Option Enabled

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the UGCET 2026 third-round provisional seat allotment results for candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture, yoga and naturopathy, BSc Nursing, veterinary science, farm science, BPharma, Pharma-D, BPT, BPO and allied health science courses.

According to the official notification dated September 4, 2026, the third-round provisional allotment results were published on the KEA website after 6 pm on September 4. The allotment has been prepared based on candidates' merit and the options entered by them during the counselling process.

Choice-4 option available till September 6

KEA has introduced a Choice-4 option for candidates who have been allotted a seat afresh in the third round but do not wish to take admission to the provisionally allotted seat.

Eligible candidates can select Choice-4 between September 4 and 10 am on September 6, 2026.

By selecting Choice-4, candidates can exit the UGCET 2026 counselling process.

However, the option is not available to candidates who had already reported to the seat allotted to them in the second round and subsequently participated in the upgradation process. KEA has clarified that such candidates are required to take admission to the seat allotted or to be allotted to them.

What happens after Choice-4 Selection?

KEA will consolidate all seats that become available through the Choice-4 process. The authority will then re-run the third-round seat allotment for upgradation based on the options already entered by candidates.

No changes to the previously entered options will be permitted at this stage.

The final third-round seat allotment result will be published after this process is completed.

KEA issues warning on seat surrender

KEA has also issued a caution to candidates regarding seats allotted through the counselling process.

Candidates who do not wish to accept the provisionally allotted seat can use Choice-4, wherever eligible. However, after the final results are announced, candidates who receive a seat are required to report to the allotted college.

Candidates who subsequently decide not to take the engineering seat and wish to surrender it will have to follow the prescribed seat cancellation rules. KEA said such candidates may be required to pay the prescribed fee along with a penalty equivalent to five times the fee, as applicable under the rules.

The authority also warned that legal action may be recommended against candidates who block government seats in violation of the applicable rules.

Where to check KCET 2026 Third round result

Candidates can check their UGCET 2026 third-round provisional seat allotment result through the official KEA website:

KEA official website

Candidates are advised to carefully check their allotment status and the applicable Choice-4 option before the September 6, 10 am deadline.